SJVC Hesperia Announces New Electrical Technology Program

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HESPERIA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), a family-owned private college that provides a career-focused curriculum for students throughout California, is proud to announce that its Hesperia campus is now offering both a Certificate of Completion and an Associate of Science degree in Electrical Technology. Students can earn a Certificate of Completion in as little as 10 months or an Associate of Science degree in as few as 14 months.

As part of the Electrical Technology program, students will learn about OSHA Standards for the construction industry, electrical conduit bending, electrical blueprint reading, and basic applications of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) such as the PLC language, performing installation and diagnostic functions, using program tools, and logic operations.

Upon completion of the program, graduates should be able to install, maintain and repair electrical systems in a safe, competent and professional manner. They will also be prepared for the California General Electrician's Certification Exam 1 as the program provides hands-on training for troubleshooting different systems, an important skill for working in commercial, industrial and residential environments.

"We are excited to see the successful Electrical Technology program expand beyond SJVC Bakersfield, SJVC Modesto, SJVC Ontario, SJVC Temecula, and the SJVC Fresno - Trades Education Center," said Campus President at SJVC Hesperia, Jamie Danforth.

Danforth, who previously served as the Academic Dean at SJVC Ontario, played a vital part in launching the successful program, as it was the first SJVC campus to include Electrical Technology as part of its curriculum.

"By offering the program at our campus in Hesperia, we will be in an even better position to help local employers embrace the opportunities of these in-demand jobs," added Danforth. "We are pleased to continue supporting the community by helping them meet the demand for more well-educated electrical technicians."

The employment of electricians is expected to grow eight percent from 2019 to 2029, a faster-than-average growth rate for all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Homes and businesses continue to require wiring, and electricians will be needed to install the necessary components.

Learn more about SJVC's Electrical Technology program at SJVC Hesperia.

Visit consumerinfo.sjvc.edu for important information on program outcomes.

About San Joaquin Valley College San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is an accredited private college that provides career-focused curriculum and instruction to its students. Founded in 1977, SJVC has 17 campuses located throughout California - plus an online division - and offers more than 20 accelerated certificate and associate of science degree programs in the medical, business, and technical fields. A second-generation, family-run college, SJVC has prepared more than 60,000 graduates for professional success in their chosen careers.

SJVC is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 985 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 100, Alameda, CA 94501, (510)748-9001 and the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges, 10 Commercial Blvd., Suite 204, Novato, CA 94949, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation, including the filing of complaints against member institutions, can be found at www.accjc.org.

Media Contact: Ryan C. Smith San Joaquin Valley College+1 (949) 689-3999 Ryan.Smith2@EmberEd.com

1 SJVC prepares students to take appropriate certification and licensure exams related to their individual majors. The College does not guarantee students will successfully pass these exams or be certified or licensed as a result of completing the program.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sjvc-hesperia-announces-new-electrical-technology-program-301351430.html

SOURCE San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC)

