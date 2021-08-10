Popcorn Frights Goes Solo Again, Offering In-Person and Virtual Scares

Tom Jolliffe looks back at Alan J. Pakula’s Klute, an essential piece of 70’s paranoia cinema…. Over the course of cinema history, there have been a number of great thrillers that amped up the tension and levels of paranoia. In American cinema, a prolific era was the 1970s. Deep into cold war paranoia, espionage and political corruption, those levels of discord and distrust, ramping up the fear, seeped into the cinema. We can talk of great directors from the era who were breaking through, like Spielberg, Coppola, or established directors who maintained their presence, like Lumet. One director who is well thought of but perhaps not quite as perched in the pantheon he deserves, is Alan J. Pakula. He broke through in the 1970’s (having started as a producer), and initially with a certain predilection for paranoia infused films like All The President’s Men and The Parrallax View.