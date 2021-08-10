Cancel
Third Man Records to open physical location in London

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White’s Third Man Records has announced that it will open a London location, serving as a record and merch shop, a headquarters for Third Man in Europe, as well as a performance venue. London’s Third Man Records will open on 25 September on Marshall Street in Soho. A set...

