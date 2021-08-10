When does the Gamora Cup start in Fortnite?

UPDATE: Epic Games has since updated the release for the Gamora cosmetics to August 14th. The dates below have been corrected, but the story is otherwise unaltered. Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora will officially join the popular free-to-play video game as a new skin. The developer teased her arrival before nearly immediately officially revealing the skin, which features the white armor seen in many of her comics appearances. Additionally, Epic Games announced that Gamora will be part of a bundle with the previously released Star-Lord skin and the new Gamora's Cloak Back Bling, Godslayer Pickaxe, and the Godslayer Glideboard. The whole thing is set to drop on August 14th at 8PM ET/5PM PT.