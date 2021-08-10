Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tornados reported in northern Chicago suburbs

Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has received reports of tornados in the suburbs north of Chicago. Meteorologist Kevin Donofrio says the reports were made Monday from weather spotters and have not yet been confirmed by the weather service. He adds that surveys of where the reports were made and for damage will not be conducted until Tuesday. The weather service website says a tornado was seen by weather spotters at 5:32 p.m. about 7 miles northeast of Rochelle in Ogle County. About four minutes earlier, radar confirmed a tornado near Hampshire in Kane County. Tornado warnings were issued late Monday afternoon for parts of northern DeKalb County and southern Lee County.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Chicago Suburbs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Westwood, CAMissoulian

Forest Service operating in 'crisis mode' amid wildfires

WESTWOOD, Calif. — A month-old wildfire burning through forestlands in Northern California lurched toward a small lumber town as blazes across the U.S. West strained resources and threatened thousands of homes with destruction. Crews were cutting back brush and using bulldozers to build lines to keep the Dixie Fire from...
EnvironmentMissoulian

Richard Spring fire at 53% containment as firefighters brace for rising temps

The Richard Spring fire is holding steady at just over 170,000 acres, and has reached 53% containment. An update provided by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team is good news for fire-weary Eastern Montana residents. Fire crews spent the night securing fire lines along the northern, western, and eastern perimeters of the fire and hitting hot spots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy