Did you love or loathe 'The Green Knight'? Either way, you're not alone

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Green Knight,” David Lowery’s beautiful, sometimes baffling medieval epic starring Dev Patel, has inspired equally passionate acclaim and dissent from critics and audiences. Los Angeles Times film writers Mark Olsen, Justin Chang and Jen Yamato sat down to discuss their lingering reactions to the film; how it echoes and deviates from its source material, the 14th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight”; and what it all means, if it means anything at all.

www.arcamax.com

MoviesWWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “The Green Knight” Is a Romantic Fantasy That Leaves You in Awe

**** With A Ghost Story, director David Lowery demonstrated he was a master of dreamy wonderment. Yet that film never hinted he was capable of creating The Green Knight, a romantic fantasy so overwhelming it leaves you shivering in awe of cinema’s possibilities. Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, a callow adventurer who must repay a debt to his nemesis, the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson). As their final confrontation looms, Gawain wanders, encountering giants, a talking fox and a noblewoman (Alicia Vikander) who challenges his sexual timidity. Vikander also plays Essel, a sex worker with whom Gawain is in love, creating the impression that a single soul is guiding his journey in different forms. All of this strangeness makes perfect sense in Lowery’s universe, which modernizes the 14th century epic poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. While Gawain hungers for greatness, Essel asks him, “Why is goodness not enough?” The Green Knight matters, but not as much as Gawain’s acts of compassion, like helping a violated spirit (Erin Kellyman) find peace. It is possible to simply bask in the film’s surreal visions—like a beautifully haunting shot of Gawain and the fox walking along a ridge at night—but the wisest moviegoers will also cheer its rejection of hollow patriarchal glories and embrace its conviction that goodness is more than enough. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, Cinema 21, Cinemagic, City Center, Dine-In Progress Ridge, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Hollywood, Living Room, Lloyd Center, Movies on TV, Sherwood, Studio One, Tigard.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Everything You Need to Know About A24’s ‘The Green Knight’

A24 seldom fails to invoke emotion in their viewers with any film they release and David Lowery’s The Green Knight seamlessly follows suit. In true minimalist horror fashion, we are gifted with a medieval fantasy with lots of room for ambiguity and lingering questions; which led me to watch it twice. From Dev Patel starring as Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, to an unconventional Arthurian journey, to the immense amount of witchcraft, and even down to the color scheming, the film beautifully envelops elements of the 14th century poem it’s based on while creating its own narrative of a nearly hopeless protagonist; The Green Knight is constructed to make you feel its hero’s failure and shame all while taking you through the journey of his search for greatness.
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

Movie Review: The Green Knight loses his head in medieval adaption

The tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table have always been fair game for adaptation. Whether it is Mark Twain’s A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1889), Lerner and Loewe’s Broadway musical Camelot (1960), or the gritty but entertaining film Excalibur (1981), the story has embraced (or at least stood up to) revisionism. As a result, the legends have endured over seven centuries, from The Sword in the Stone (1963) to Spamalot (2005).
Moviesnowhabersham.com

The Green Knight

The Green Knight is an intriguing paradox: An ambitious fantasy epic filled with memorable images but a somewhat forgettable story. Based on the poem by an anonymous writer, Dev Patel from Slumdog Millionaire stars as Sir Gawain, the nephew of King Arthur (Sean Harris), and he accepts the challenge of a mysterious figure known as the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson).
MoviesDerrick

Review: John David Washington’s ‘Beckett’ character belongs in a drama, but finds himself in a thriller

The first clue that the John David Washington starrer “Beckett” is not a typical thriller is that its director is ... Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. That name might not ring a bell, but the Italian Filomarino (great-nephew of Luchino Visconti) was the second-unit director for Luca Guadagnino films including “Call Me By Your Name,” and Guadagnino is a producer on “Beckett.” So despite its genre and big-name stars — Washington and Alicia Vikander — Filomarino’s second feature has the texture, atmosphere and attention to character of a small European film, rather than the one-liners and physics-defying action of a big-budget popcorn movie. By the way, it’s also suspenseful and involving.
MoviesCollider

How 'The Green Knight's Bumbling Sir Gawain Proves Movies Need Flawed Heroes

Apart from an unquenchable need to see a spinoff film dedicated to Joel Edgerton’s swinger palace, the biggest impression David Lowery’s dark fantasy epic The Green Knight left on me was its flawed main character, Gawain (Dev Patel). It feels like many modern blockbusters are reluctant to give their heroes...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

André Benjamin Joins the Cast of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise

Production is underway in and around the Cleveland area for Noah Baumbach’s next film, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s seminal novel White Noise. With Adam Driver starring alongside Greta Gerwig in the reportedly $80 million Netflix production, more cast additions have come in over the summer, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, as well as Alessandro Nivola and his children May Nivola and Sam Nivola. Now, we can add another notable name to the cast.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Mr. Rugoff' documentary spotlights difficult genius behind cinema scene

Grade: A- In the documentary "Searching for Mr. Rugoff," director Ira Deutchman takes us on a journey back to the films, entertaining and enlightening, that have served as the cultural milestones of our lives. As it turns out, many of those movies were found, promoted and distributed in the 1960s and '70s by a brilliant, difficult New York mover and shaker named Donald Rugoff. Born into the movie business by virtue of his father, who built and owned New York City movie theaters in the early part of the 20th century, Rugoff followed in the family business, owning the Sutton, Beekman, Plaza and Paris theaters. Later, he added the famed Cinema 1 and 2 to his stable as well as others. As the head of the company Cinema 5, Rugoff also distributed the films of Truffaut, Godard, Nicolas Roeg, Costa-Gravas and Werner Herzog, introducing Americans to their work and befriending the artists. Rugoff released Ingmar Bergman's classic "Scenes from a Marriage." To promote the release of his smash hit "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," art film lover Rugoff went full Barnum & Bailey, if not Python, hiring fledgling film industry workers to dress up in chain mail and armor and hand out leaflets on New York City streets. Part art connoisseur, part showman, and all workaholic, Rugoff was also by the consensus of people who had worked for him, a "terrible person" of the sort who would be canceled in contemporary society.
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Look Photo at Florence Pugh in Netflix Thriller THE WONDER

Netflix has released a first-look photo of Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) in the upcoming thriller The Wonder. The film just kicked off production in Ireland, and is being directed by Chilean director Sebastián Lelio. The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue, and is...
Movies247wallst.com

The 40 Greatest Movies of the 21st Century

40. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) > Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen. 39. Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011) > Cast: Muhammet Uzuner, Yilmaz Erdogan, Taner Birsel. > RT Tomatometer: 92%. > IMDb rating: 7.9 out of 10. > Domestic gross box office:...
MoviesCollider

John David Washington on ‘Beckett,’ Playing the Antithesis of John McClane, and How Many Friends Asked Him to Explain 'Tenet'

With director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Beckett now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to John David Washington about making the conspiracy thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Washington plays an American tourist vacationing with his girlfriend (Alicia Vikander) in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt after a tragic accident. Forced to run for his life, he attempts to travel to Athens to clear his name at the American embassy while being hunted by the authorities. Beckett also stars Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, and was written by Kevin A. Rice.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Jon Peacock: “If you love it, you’re on the right track”

If you love it, you’re on the right track. It may be hard, discouraging at times, but I find love to be the best gauge of knowing you’re where you’re meant to be. If the love slides, and sometimes it does, just go back to the basics. Find that foundation of love that you have for your craft and for the Art, and build off of that.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Revisiting a Widely Derided Ingmar Bergman Film—Which Is Actually Among His Best

The collaboration of Hollywood stars and European art-house directors in films like “Annette” is part of a tradition that stretches back to the founding of the modern cinema, starting with the collaboration of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini in such films as “Stromboli” and “Voyage to Italy.” The convergence of Bergman’s star power and Hollywood mythology with Rossellini’s documentary-like methods and intellectually acute dramas proved revelatory for both. The films they made together were widely hated by established critics who’d celebrated Rossellini’s earlier films, yet they inspired a new generation of critics who were soon to be filmmakers—those of the French New Wave. The method proved all the more surprising—and equally revelatory—in the midcareer work of another of the prime European filmmakers, Ingmar Bergman, who is one of the greatest directors of actors. For his 1971 film, “The Touch,” for instance (streaming on the Criterion Channel, iTunes, and other services), he included—along with two of his most frequent and inspired collaborators, Bibi Andersson and Max von Sydow—the American star Elliott Gould, who was one of the biggest stars of the time. The results were similarly inspired, similarly revelatory—and similarly controversial among critics who’d turned Bergman into a virtual American art-house cult.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).

