My first fantasies of ballet began in the strip-mall studio I attended as a diminutive, pigeon-breasted 8-year-old with a Dorothy Hamill wedge haircut. Staring into the mirrors each class, I compared myself endlessly to my more talented classmates, to my teachers, a pair of beautiful, long-legged twin sisters who transfixed us all. Standing alongside these longer, more graceful and beguiling forms, I wondered how I would ever become that. And the “that” was not just a ballet dancer. It was, in part, a woman. Because the two were forever yoked for me, as they are for many young girls.