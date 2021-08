“Most people go to Hawaii for the view, not the rooms,” says Laura Fox, the production designer on HBO’s The White Lotus, “but we wanted to change that.”. The series, which stars Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, and Molly Shannon among others and filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, follows a group of one-percent vacationers who can’t help but get in the way of their own rest and relaxation. Fox’s job on the Mike White-directed series was to make sure that the fictional resort where the story is set helped reflect the luxury and the tumult of the characters’ situations. “Mike and I went back and forth talking about kitsch meets rich and things that are flawed but beautiful,” she says.