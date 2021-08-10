Cancel
'We Saw Immediate Results' - Edouard Mendy Heaps Praise on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has lauded that impact that Thomas Tuchel has had since his arrival to Stamford Bridge.

The German boss succeeded Frank Lampard at the wheel at Stamford Bridge in January, following which the Blues sealed a top-four league finish and clinched the Champions League title in May.

"He is charismatic, he has leadership skills. He is someone who engages people, so having a coach like that is definitely very motivating," said Mendy, as quoted by UEFA's official website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BkdR_0bNPd0Dk00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He really introduced the idea of us being a team in which everyone was important. That was demonstrated over the six months since his appointment."

"Almost all the players in the squad played. Then, he brought his own philosophy, which he has instilled. I think that suited the group straight away. What he wanted to do was eminently possible with this squad, so we saw immediate results."

The Senegalese completed a move to west London on a five-year contract last summer, with former boss Frank Lampard stating then that the former Rennes man would increase competition between the sticks for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who endured a difficult start to the previous campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3227YU_0bNPd0Dk00
(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

The 29-year-old managed to keep 25 clean sheets in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Champions League winners last season, and he proved to play a focal part in his side's strong finish to the Premier League campaign as well.

Ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday, Mendy has also talked about the role Petr Cech played in bringing him to Stamford Bridge last summer, whilst looking back of his side's Champions League final win over Manchester City in May.

