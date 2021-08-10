Cancel
Review: Aretha biopic earns 'Respect,' honors Queen of Soul's rise

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespect is due to Aretha Franklin, and it is given in "Respect," the classy, reverent biopic that traces Aretha Franklin's rise from the daughter of a Detroit preacher to the internationally renowned Queen of Soul. It follows Franklin's formative years, from about ages 10-30, as she learns to find her...

www.arcamax.com

MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shares Photo Of Her Son Next to ‘Respect’ Poster

American Idol finalist and academy award winning actress Jennifer Hudson shared an adorable photo of her son and his friends clearly proud of her role in Respect, an upcoming biopic about Aretha Franklin. Hudson shared a photo on social media of her son in front of the movie poster. Hudson...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

The tip Aretha Franklin gave Jennifer Hudson about playing her

It’s not often that a legend gives a compliment to a younger performer. Aretha Franklin told Jennifer Hudson she would win an Oscar for playing her. The 39-year-old actress-and-singer is set to portray the late Queen of Soul — who died in 2018 — in the upcoming biopic Respect, and she has recalled being left speechless when the music legend surprised her with the compliment.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Aretha Franklin's 3 Grandchildren, Who Inherited Her Musical Talent

Aretha Franklin may be remembered as the "The Queen of Soul," but she's also a legend in the pop, jazz, and R&B genres. The artist won 18 Grammy Awards during her career and was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but her story has been kept alive not only through her music, but also recent media about her life, including the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha and the movie Respect, coming to theaters on Aug. 13 and starring Jennifer Hudson. The singer's legacy includes her family, as well. Franklin had four children and three grandchildren—Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin—who are musicians themselves, as well as protectors of their grandmother's legacy, speaking out about biographical projects they don't approve of. To read more about Aretha Franklin's grandchildren and to hear why they feel so differently about Aretha and Genius, read on.
MusicPosted by
IndieWire

‘Respect’ Review: Aretha Franklin Is Latest Musical Genius to Get a Rote Biopic About Her Remarkable Life

When Lisel Tommy’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” opens, Aretha is still just a kid, hoping to please her dad (the formidable minister C.L. Franklin, played here by a well-cast Forest Whitaker) with her out-of-this-world pipes. Aretha (played as a child by Skye Dakota Turner) gets her wish: her high-flying dad rouses her from sleep to come downstairs and share her gift with a packed house of carousing pals. It’s a strong opening to , one that plunges us immediately into Aretha’s world and skills, while also making clear just how little control she has over all of it. And while...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Respect’ Fact Check: How Did Aretha Franklin Get Pregnant as a Preteen?

(The following post contains SPOILERS for the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect”) The new Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” shows the Queen of Soul grappling with fame, fortune, finding the right note at the start of her career and everything that followed. But it offers little clarity around one of the most poignant parts of her young life — Franklin’s becoming pregnant as an adolescent, whether willingly or otherwise.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Musicseattlepi.com

Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin Isn't Enough to Overcome Hollywood's Lack of 'Respect' for Biopics and Musical Icons

We keep seeing the same thing. A child loves music, has crappy parental figures, faces struggles or physical ailments, gets famous, does drugs or drinks, and gets clean. Rinse and repeat. Not to be taken lightly, Jennifer Hudson is one of the best vocalists alive; however, Hollywood continues to lean on her aural talents in movies rather than provide her with substantive material to interpret and execute.
MusicShowbiz411

Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Spectacular Performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” on Colbert

I have a lot of misgivings about the overall movie, “Respect.” But watch Jennifer Hudson perform the famous song on Colbert last night. This is Triple AAA plus. Jennifer has outdone herself promoting this movie, tirelessly. Of course, she has a producer’s credit so the movie’s success is good for her, too. But her whole heart and soul is in this project. Forget the screenplay. Revel in JHud. Aretha would be very proud of her for this — and it’s in the Ed Sullivan Theater, the last place where Aretha appeared on TV, on Letterman. (She sang “Rolling in the Deep.”)
Moviesbestclassicbands.com

Aretha Franklin Biopic, ‘Respect’: Critics Weigh In

The Aretha Franklin biopic, originally scheduled to open in 2020, finally arrived on August 13, 2021. The film, starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, is naturally titled Respect. It hit screens nearly three years to the day after the death of Franklin at age 76, on Aug. 16, 2018. Listen to several of Hudson’s performances and watch the great trailer below.

