TYSONS CORNER, Va. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Night Shift Development (NSD), creators of ClearQuery, an augmented intelligence and conversational analytics platform, today announced it has launched a public beta of the SaaS version of its flagship product. This announcement comes on the heels of signing an OEM partnership agreement with Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack. As an OEM Partner of Elastics, Night Shift Development will continue to sell its enterprise solution to customers in the public sector and expand to the private sector.