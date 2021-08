After spending his entire career with Ameriprise, a 34-year veteran financial advisor dropped the firm for its largest independent broker-dealer rival. Alan Kodama of Honolulu-based Pacstar Financial Group and a team of three other advisors and four office support staff across four locations in Hawaii affiliated with LPL Financial, the firm said July 12. Pacstar managed $420 million in client assets with Ameriprise. The recruiting announcement followed LPL surpassing 19,000 advisors in its headcount with assets above $1 trillion for the first time in the company’s history by the end of the second quarter.