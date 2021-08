Five years ago, in a blogging competition about “what will be the most important technological development over the next 10 years that will have the greatest impact in reducing climate change risks,” I concluded that the answer was robotaxis. If true robotaxis, broadly available and deployed in cities around the world, come to fruition, the potential reduction in emissions is immense. This is assuming they are electrically powered, but that seems most sensible for several reasons — especially by the middle of the decade.