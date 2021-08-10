Toronto Raptors sign Sam Dekker
The Toronto Raptors have signed free agent forward Sam Dekker. Dekker, a native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was selected 18th overall by Houston in the 2015 NBA Draft and played four seasons with the Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards. He holds career averages of 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 15.1 minutes in 200 NBA appearances. Dekker has spent the past two seasons overseas, playing in Russia for PBC Lokomotiv Kuban in the VTB United League and most recently Turk Telekom in the Turkish Super League.www.insidehoops.com
