Toronto Raptors sign Sam Dekker

The idea of Kyle Lowry staying with the Raptors right up to the final day of his playing career was romantic. We could close our eyes and imagine that ultimate year, the goodbye tour, the warm ovations every time he took the court in Toronto. By age 38 or 39 or even 40, Lowry would not be quite the same kamikaze player he’d been in his prime, those years spent leading the Raptors to ever-greater heights, but in this future vision, he’d be there in the team’s colours filling a role nonetheless, a sage if ornery presence on the bench. It would have been sweet.