InvestorNewsBreaks "“ OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Featured in Earnings Release Research from Sidoti

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund makes up about 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.