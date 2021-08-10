InvestorNewsBreaks "“ OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Featured in Earnings Release Research from Sidoti
OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM)Â was featured in a company-sponsored research earnings release note published by Sidoti & Company LLC. The report reads, "Ultimately, we think OTCM's 2Q:21 results highlight OTCM's ability to benefit from greater market volatility and an improving backdrop of underlying demand trends and remain confident in OTCM's ability to drive growth long-term."www.streetinsider.com
