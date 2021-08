The delta variant of the novel coronavirus has changed the social calculus for the pandemic, as evidence mounts that many behaviors formerly considered relatively safe are not enough to keep delta from spreading. Case in point: in April, 92 people attended an outdoor wedding in Texas, in which wedding attendees were required to be vaccinated in order to attend. Despite this precaution, six fully vaccinated individuals got sick from COVID-19, according to a research paper that used the wedding as a case study. The celebration, which was held under a large, open-air tent, resulted in a coronavirus outbreak that led to one guest dying a month later.