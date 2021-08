Citigroup is the latest financial services firm to order some of its employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to news reports. Employees returning to Citigroup’s New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., offices will need to get vaccinated, while those at other locations are “strongly encourage[d]” to do so, Reuters writes, citing a LinkedIn post published on Tuesday by Sara Wechter, Citigroup’s head of human resources.