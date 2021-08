Giant Eagle, Inc. announced today that PayPal and Venmo are now accepted forms of payment at each of the company’s 474 supermarket and GetGo locations. With this announcement, Giant Eagle and GetGo become the first grocery and convenience store chains in the U.S. to offer customers the ability to utilize PayPal and Venmo payments at the register. With the continued growth of digital payment adoption across the country, Giant Eagle, Inc. and Blackhawk Network have partnered with PayPal and Venmo to bring these payment methods in store.