Stream Foreign Pain’s new metallic hardcore ripper “Knell” off upcoming debut LP

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA metallic hardcore band Foreign Pain formed in 2016 (a year after guitarist Aaron Brooks amicably parted ways with The Ghost Inside), and they're now set to release their debut album, Death of Divinity, on September 3 via Good Fight Music (pre-order). The album was produced by No Motiv's Roger Camero, and it takes influence from late '90s / early 2000s hardcore and metalcore bands like Botch, Converge, Eighteen Visions, and Turmoil. They recently released lead single "...On Failure," and we're now premiering second single "Knell." Here's what vocalist Andrew Doyle says about it:

