TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Zumbi Mineração Brazil ('Zumbi') and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the 'Vendors') for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the 'Capim Grosso Property' (the 'Acquisition') comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the 'Target Property').