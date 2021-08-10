Volatile Gold Price will Remain be Driven by Speculations of Fed’s Tapering
Gold trading is slim after Monday’s sharp selloff. Despite concerns over the delta variant, the precious metals lost their safe haven appeal as speculations over Fed’s early tapering escalated after the strong nonfarm payolls data. The front-month Comex gold contract slumped to a 4-month low of 1677.9 before settling at 1726.5 on Monday. The yellow metal has dropped -5% since the beginning of the year and -9.4% year-to-date. Similarly, the silver contract plunged to the lowest level in more than 1 year before rebound. Fed’s monetary policy outlook remains under the spotlight and is expected to move both the FX and commodity markets. The next key events are the FOMC minutes due on August 18 and the Jackson Hold symposium on August 26-28.www.actionforex.com
