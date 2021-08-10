Volatile Gold Price will Remain be Driven by Speculations of Fed’s Tapering

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGold trading is slim after Monday’s sharp selloff. Despite concerns over the delta variant, the precious metals lost their safe haven appeal as speculations over Fed’s early tapering escalated after the strong nonfarm payolls data. The front-month Comex gold contract slumped to a 4-month low of 1677.9 before settling at 1726.5 on Monday. The yellow metal has dropped -5% since the beginning of the year and -9.4% year-to-date. Similarly, the silver contract plunged to the lowest level in more than 1 year before rebound. Fed’s monetary policy outlook remains under the spotlight and is expected to move both the FX and commodity markets. The next key events are the FOMC minutes due on August 18 and the Jackson Hold symposium on August 26-28.

Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fundamental Daily Gold Price Forecast

Gold futures are trading higher in the middle of Friday’s session and are also in the green on a weekly basis as buyers have shut their mouths to those who said last Friday, and also Monday, that the market was bearish. . Now what are you going to do? Going bullish again. Tell us to sell when we see rises?
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Flash Crash Reversed, Fed Gears Up for Taper Signal

In a week that kicked off with a flash crash with Gold dropping 4.5%, the precious metal is closing the week with marginal weekly gains. Although, what is perhaps more important is the break back above 1760, which has been the key pivot for the precious metal over the past year.
Marketsactionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Bet Aussie to Go Lower as Resurgence of Pandemic Triggers Lockdown Extension

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 10, NET SHORT of USD index futures added +445 contracts to 19 326. Speculative long positions rose +2 514 contracts while shorts increased +2 069 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -4 150 contracts to 33 857. GBP futures returned to NET LENGTH of 7 070 contracts.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change. Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Covid cases climb but future direction and impact are uncertain. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but the gains are minor. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3861, just points from the open, gave no indication that the pound was any closer to departing from the ranges of the past six weeks, or in a wider definition, the past six months. Read more...
Marketsactionforex.com

The US Dollar Rebounds On Firm PPI

The US Dollar resumed its rally overnight after a slight correction lower the day before. Above expectation, PPI numbers had the taper-talk running hot again, enough to support US yields and see the dollar index climb 0.11% to 93.00 overnight. The 92.60 and 93.20 levels remain the key near-term support/resistance levels to watch.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The Fed cannot remain cautious anymore

The US Federal Reserve will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. Summer doldrums will likely maintain major pairs ranging next week. EUR/USD has bounced from around 1.1700, but bears retain control. The EUR/USD pair ends the week with modest gains, although below the 1.1800 level, and not far from...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Running Into a Formidable Zone of Opposition

Gold has reclaimed all of the Asia flash crash. A notable area of resistance nears. Big increase in weekly retail traders net-short positions. The gold flash crash seen in Asia at the start of the week has now been fully retraced, leaving the precious metal just below a prior support level that now acts as resistance. Gold has been under pressure from a stronger US dollar, and higher US Treasury yields, as market thoughts now turn to the timing of taper talks, as the US looks to reduce its bond-buying program. There are growing expectations, fueled by some hawkish Fed talk of late, that Fed chair Jerome Powell may use the Jackson Hole Symposium – ‘Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy’ (August 26-28) as a springboard to suggest that the US QE program may soon begin to be wound down, with an official timetable announced by the Fed in November. These expectations have pushed the US dollar higher, weighing on the price of gold.
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead – RBNZ to Raise Rates, Dollar Awaits Fed Minutes

It’s an electrifying week, with a crucial central bank meeting and a storm of economic releases to spark volatility. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will make history by raising interest rates. However, there is scope for some disappointment in the kiwi, as markets are pricing in a decent chance for a ‘double’ rate hike. Meanwhile, another round of normalization signals from the Fed could begin to reawaken ‘king dollar’.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July, suggesting inflation pressures remain strong. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
Businessadvisorhub.com

Gold Heads for Second Weekly Loss as Traders Assess Dollar, Fed

Bloomberg – Gold is heading for a second straight weekly loss as the dollar advances and concerns simmer that the Federal Reserve could soon reduce support for the U.S. economy. The dollar advanced Thursday after U.S. economic reports added to signs of rising inflation pressures and a strengthening job market....
U.S. PoliticsStreetInsider.com

Analysis-As Fed shifts gears, shaping consensus gets trickier for Powell

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In his nearly six years on the Federal Reserve's board of governors before becoming its chair, Jerome Powell never once cast a dissenting vote on monetary policy. That doesn't mean he always agreed. His concerns about the U.S. central bank's continued asset purchases after the 2007-2009...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stabilizes near $1,750 on steady USD

Gold remains on track to close flat on Thursday. Key technical levels remain intact as XAU/USD waits for the next significant catalyst. Gold could extend its rebound if it manages to clear $1,760. Update: Gold prices refresh daily high above $1,750 and record some mild gains pushing aside the previous...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price remains under pressure as producer inflation rises 1% in July

(Kitco News) - Calls for a peak in U.S. inflation might be a little premature as wholesale price pressures increased more than expected in July. However, a rise in U.S. producer prices is having little impact on gold, which is seeing some technical selling pressure after rising to critical resistance levels.
Businessactionforex.com

The US Dollar Edges Low Post-US Inflation

Currency markets remain in a holding pattern erring toward tapering and US Dollar strength. The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders intraday lows, turns lower below $1,750 level

Gold looks to extend the bounce above $1750 amid weaker US dollar. Softer US CPI eases Fed’s tapering expectations, downs the yields. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains on Thursday, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1,785 region. The XAU/USD extended its descent through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,744 area in the last hour. The commodity has now eroded a part of the previous day's positive move that followed the US CPI report, which eased fears about an early withdrawal of the stimulus by the Fed.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Slips Back, Remains Near Four-Month High

Investing.com - The dollar slightly retreated in early European trading Friday, but remained near its highest level in four months as elevated inflation levels and a recovering labor market point to the Federal Reserve reining in its hefty monetary stimulus in the near future. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT),...

