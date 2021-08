The McCook House in Carrolton is opening its door for a special, seasonal quilt exhibit for the rest of August and September. Curator Kathy Cook has already laid out several dozen quilts around the McCook House in anticipation of the display, scheduled to go live on Aug. 6 officially. Each room in the house currently has at least one quilt. And each quilt has at least one story to tell. The quilts on display will be representing numerous eras, but many of them have historical significance around the Civil War.