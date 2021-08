Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. This is an intermediate level (2) sea kayak trip on the protected waters of the side channel of the Piscataqua River from where Little Harbor meets the ocean at the Odiorne Point breakwater. We will launch from the Odiorne Point put in promptly at 10 AM. Arrive by 9:30 or earlier if you need more time to insure an on time departure because this is a very tidal area. We will meander from Fort Stark up through the Wentworth Hotel and Marina bride and around the inner islands passing notable historic sites such as the House that Jack Built looking Wentworth Coolidge Museum and historic Wentworth by the Sea hotel. We will break for lunch on a beach and park on Pierce Island where there are picinic tables and a rest room. After lunch we'll head back down the channel to explore Sagamore Creek then returning to the put in. This trip is open to all kayaks 14 1/2 ft and over with spray skirts. All participants must wear a PFD and be capable of performing a wet exit wearing a spray skirt. (contact leader if you would like to learn how to wet exit while on the trip or make arrangements to meet at the lake on Tuesday evening training days). Bring at least 3 lieters of water, sun screen, sun glasses, hat, lunch and energy snacks. There are ports potties at the put in at Odiorne Point. There is a parking/Launch fee at Odiorne Point. AMC Trip Policy.