Red Wings agree to terms with Jakub Vrana on three-year deal

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today agreed to terms with left wing Jakub Vrana on a three-year contract. Vrana, 25, was acquired by the Red Wings in a trade with the Washington Capitals on April 12 and combined for 36 points (19-17-36), a plus-10 rating and 10 penalty minutes in 50 games between the two teams. In 11 games with Detroit, Vrana racked up 11 points (8-3-11) and made history with a four-goal game on April 22 vs. Dallas, becoming the 26th player in Red Wings history to score four-or-more goals in a game and the second player in franchise history to record a hat trick within his first four games of joining the team (along with Jud McAtee on Nov. 22, 1944 vs. NY Rangers). It was also one of just three four-goal outings in the NHL during the 2020-21 season. Vrana also tied for sixth in the NHL with seven game-winning goals, three of which came in his 11-game stint with Detroit.

