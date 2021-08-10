Cancel
Environment

Tornados reported in northern Chicago suburbs

Star-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has received reports of tornados in the suburbs north of Chicago. Meteorologist Kevin Donofrio says the reports were made Monday from weather spotters and have not yet been confirmed by the weather service. He adds that surveys of where the reports were made and for damage will not be conducted until Tuesday. The weather service website says a tornado was seen by weather spotters at 5:32 p.m. about 7 miles northeast of Rochelle in Ogle County. About four minutes earlier, radar confirmed a tornado near Hampshire in Kane County. Tornado warnings were issued late Monday afternoon for parts of northern DeKalb County and southern Lee County.

