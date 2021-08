In the build-up to this weekend, some of the biggest players – from Bruno Fernandes to Kai Havertz to Thiago Alcantara – have been talking excitedly to teammates about experiencing their home crowds for the first time. It is a remarkable thing to consider, that fan favourites have barely played in front of those same fans. Some are really looking forward to revelling in it. Managers like Thomas Tuchel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have meanwhile been talking to their squads about the effects of it.