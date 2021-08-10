Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play during preseason

By Zach Kruse
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49w3FT_0bNPPQPN00

Don’t expect to see the NFL’s reigning MVP during the preseason.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably won’t play at all during the team’s three preseason games, beginning Saturday against the Houston Texans.

“Most likely not,” LaFleur said.

Love will start and play the “majority” of the game against the Texans, with third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert finishing the contest.

Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, doesn’t need the in-game reps. He’s going into his 17th NFL season and third season in LaFleur’s offense. Love, who didn’t get a preseason as a rookie in 2020, needs all the reps he can get at this point in his development.

Keeping Rodgers on the sidelines during exhibition games is the perfect way to protect the team’s most valuable player against injury while also providing the team’s potential future at quarterback with valuable opportunities in a game environment.

Rodgers hasn’t participated in the preseason since 2018.

The Packers begin the preseason at home against the Texans on Saturday before welcoming the New York Jets to Green Bay in two weeks and then visiting the Buffalo Bills in three weeks.

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Preseason Games#Jets#American Football#Packers Qb Aaron Rodgers#Texans#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers WR Fires Back At Shannon Sharpe Over Lamar Jackson Criticism

You don’t see opposing NFL players go to bat for each very often these days. But Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t help but defend Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson because of Shannon Sharpe‘s criticism. A video of Jackson playing football on a concrete basketball court went viral last week. Sharpe is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Donald Driver Reveals His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

After months of nonstop rumors and cryptic messages, the Green Bay Packers found a way to fix their relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Well, for now at least. Rodgers will be back under center for the Packers this fall in what should be yet another fun year for Matt LaFleur’s squad. However, his future in Green Bay past the 2021 season is still uncertain at this time.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Crazy Practice Throw Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Green Bay Packers did everything they could to persuade Aaron Rodgers to re-join the team in training camp: he’s special. Rodgers looks like what we’d expect from the reigning NFL MVP. No. 12 dazzled during Thursday’s practice, completing a deep ball with pin-point accuracy. During a...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLchatsports.com

Fiancée Shailene Woodley Sent A Clear Message About Her Stance On The Drama Between Aaron Rodgers And The Packers

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley, Green Bay Packers, National Football League Most Valuable Player Award. This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football. Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

How Packers star Aaron Rodgers drove Matt LaFleur to drink, revealed

The Aaron Rodgers drama brought a lot of stress to members of the Green Bay Packers organization this summer, including head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers made his unhappiness with the organization known earlier in the year, and there were rumors of a possible trade around the NFL Draft. While that didn’t happen, Rodgers ditched offseason activities, leaving some speculation that he wouldn’t show up to training camp at all and potentially even sit out the season.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...

Comments / 1

Community Policy