Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play during preseason

Don’t expect to see the NFL’s reigning MVP during the preseason.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably won’t play at all during the team’s three preseason games, beginning Saturday against the Houston Texans.

“Most likely not,” LaFleur said.

Love will start and play the “majority” of the game against the Texans, with third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert finishing the contest.

Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, doesn’t need the in-game reps. He’s going into his 17th NFL season and third season in LaFleur’s offense. Love, who didn’t get a preseason as a rookie in 2020, needs all the reps he can get at this point in his development.

Keeping Rodgers on the sidelines during exhibition games is the perfect way to protect the team’s most valuable player against injury while also providing the team’s potential future at quarterback with valuable opportunities in a game environment.

Rodgers hasn’t participated in the preseason since 2018.

The Packers begin the preseason at home against the Texans on Saturday before welcoming the New York Jets to Green Bay in two weeks and then visiting the Buffalo Bills in three weeks.