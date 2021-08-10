'Back 4 Blood' Will Not Feature Campaign Versus Mode

Back 4 Blood, the four-player co-op survival zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios that released the original Left 4 Dead, will reopen to players with an open beta starting August 5-9 for players who purchased it in early access. The game will be in open beta between August 12-16. For the first of a month of Back 4 Blood MRT First content, I visited Turtle Rock to see what the game has to offer, both in PVE and PVP. Even though I was regularly held, vomited, trampled on, set on fire, and covered in sticky, debilitating phlegm, the only thought that crossed my mind as I left the studio was, “Dude… should I play a little longer?”