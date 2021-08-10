'Back 4 Blood' Will Not Feature Campaign Versus Mode
Back 4 Blood has been making a big splash since the open beta started on August 5 for all platforms, seeing impressive numbers on the likes of Steam, with over 100,000 concurrent players over the weekend. Although comparisons between Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead are inevitable, considering the makers of the first game are behind the recent title, fans might be disappointed to hear that the popular mode seen in Left 4 Dead, Campaign Versus, will not be present.collider.com
