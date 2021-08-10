Cuomo Attorney Continues To Criticize AG's Sexual Harassment Report
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, facing expedited impeachment proceedings and universal calls for him to resign over a sexual harassment scandal, indicated that he is not ready to give up. Cuomo’s private attorney, Rita Glavin, in her sixth appearance since Friday, continued to disparage the Attorney General’s report Tuesday, which concluded that the governor broke the law when he sexually harassed 11 women.www.wamc.org
