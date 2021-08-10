Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, NY

Cuomo Attorney Continues To Criticize AG's Sexual Harassment Report

wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo, facing expedited impeachment proceedings and universal calls for him to resign over a sexual harassment scandal, indicated that he is not ready to give up. Cuomo’s private attorney, Rita Glavin, in her sixth appearance since Friday, continued to disparage the Attorney General’s report Tuesday, which concluded that the governor broke the law when he sexually harassed 11 women.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Albany County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Harassing#Attorney General#New York State Assembly#Sexual Harassment Report#The State Assembly#Ag#Judiciary Committee#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy