Oh, boy. The trailer for a cancelled Duke Nukem game from Gearbox Software - titled Duke Nukem Begins - has been shared onto the Internet. It is not good. Let's cut to the chase: Duke Nukem Forever was the result of a chaotic development between four different studios over 14 years, and when it eventually released, reviewers called it dated, tedious, overly linear, and offensive. Eesh. It's almost as if Duke Nukem is a product of its time and simply doesn't fit into where the industry and those who make it up are today. Hey, what do I know, though? The series is older than I am and I should treat my elders with a bit of respect.