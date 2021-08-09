CSU Study: Masks, Handwashing Protected Workers Before Vaccinations
This just in: Handwashing works. OK, so we already knew that (hopefully). But just as things started to look up, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus started causing some concern, even for those fully vaccinated. Here to put you at ease is a study from Colorado State University that proved wearing a mask and washing hands properly offered great protection for essential workers before there was a vaccine.laramielive.com
