The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Governor Abbott and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan did have the authority to arrest the runaway Texas Democrats if they come home from Washington DC and refuse to come to the Legislature to do their jobs! Enough is enough! The “For the People” Act did not pass, Governor Abbott has called another special session, plus all the breakthrough COVID cases as a result of the trip, and now it’s time for the Democrats to just come on home and take a vote. More have started to return, but there is not quite enough members yet to reach a quorum.