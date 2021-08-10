MNDoT invites everyone to public meeting for Hwy 19/College Drive Marshall reconstruction project
WILLMAR, Minn. — MnDOT District 8 and the city of Marshall began working with the community of Marshall in October 2019 to develop a vision and priorities for the 2025 Hwy 19/College Drive reconstruction project. Since then, community input on potential intersection improvements and a potential roadway layout has been gathered. MnDOT has also been working with property owners on potential changes to their access along Hwy 19/College Drive. MnDOT is currently working with the city to receive approval on the final roadway layout.www.southernminnesotanews.com
Comments / 0