Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willmar, MN

MNDoT invites everyone to public meeting for Hwy 19/College Drive Marshall reconstruction project

By News Desk
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLMAR, Minn. — MnDOT District 8 and the city of Marshall began working with the community of Marshall in October 2019 to develop a vision and priorities for the 2025 Hwy 19/College Drive reconstruction project. Since then, community input on potential intersection improvements and a potential roadway layout has been gathered. MnDOT has also been working with property owners on potential changes to their access along Hwy 19/College Drive. MnDOT is currently working with the city to receive approval on the final roadway layout.

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Marshall, MN
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Willmar, MN
Government
Willmar, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mndot#Mndot#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy