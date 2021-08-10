The Central at 5th by Hilton Club Opens in the Heart of Manhattan

Hilton Grand Vacations continued its brisk pace of openings in New York with the launch of its newest urban timeshare property, The Central at 5th by Hilton Club. The 33-story building puts owners in the heart of Manhattan on East 48th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, just blocks away from Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Central Station, Fifth Avenue shopping and cultural icons such as The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). The resort features 161 units including studios, one-bedroom suites and penthouse suites.