Mobile LMS Software Market In-Depth Analysis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s World Report on Disability 2011, about 15% of the global population are surviving with some form of disability. 1% of the world population, which is about 75 million people, who are suffering from disabilities, require a wheelchair on a daily basis. Individuals whose physical movement is restricted due to certain forms of disability, have to depend on others for their mobility, which limits their overall participation in the society to a certain extent. Powered wheelchairs and other similar personal mobility equipment provide independent mobility to these individuals along with benefits such as ease of usability, accessibility and safety. Increasing adoption of such powered mobility equipment amongst individuals with physical disabilities is driving the growth of global powered personal mobility equipment market.