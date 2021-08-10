Coleman says Indians had best first day of practice since he has been here

The Jacksonville Indians opened fall training camp late Monday afternoon at Howard Cook Field. Watch on in the background, left to right, head coach Wayne Coleman, offensive coordinator Josh Moore, and former NFL quarterback Luke McCown. Progress photo by Jay Neal

It's official; all of the local and area high school football team have started fall practice.

Jacksonville, a Class 5A school that conducted spring practice, returned to its Howard Cook Field practice facility for the first time, in keeping with University Interscholastic League rules, late Monday afternoon.

Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman, who is starting his seventh season in the captain's chair of the Indian football program, said that Monday “was the best first in helmets since we have been here.”

“You could tell out kids retained a lot from the spring and our skilled kids especially, are way ahead (of where we have been in the past).”

Coleman said that there were no players missing in action, and everyone that had been expected to report was in the fold on Monday.

The Indians as a group reported to training camp in good shape, according to Coleman, except for a handful of exceptions.

“There were a few that didn't get their work in during the summer and they paid the price on (Monday)”, Coleman said. “You can't convince some kids that they can't just show up and be in shape; they have to learn the hard way.”

Jacksonville will have one scrimmage, and that will be on Aug. 21 (time to be announced) at Bullard.

The Tribe are slated to open the season by trekking to Kaufman County to battle the Crandall on Aug. 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium.