Colleen A. Riegler, 78, of Taberg, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2021, at the Betsy Ross Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1943, in Camden, N.Y., a daughter of the late Dudley and Helen Holiday Plumley. Colleen was a graduate of Camden High School. On September 23, 1967, she was united in marriage to Robert P. Riegler. Colleen’s children affectionately referred to her as the “Warden” always keeping them in line; they will remember her as a gifted problem solver and always being there to help a family member in need.