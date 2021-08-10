Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, NY

Colleen A. Riegler

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleen A. Riegler, 78, of Taberg, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2021, at the Betsy Ross Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1943, in Camden, N.Y., a daughter of the late Dudley and Helen Holiday Plumley. Colleen was a graduate of Camden High School. On September 23, 1967, she was united in marriage to Robert P. Riegler. Colleen’s children affectionately referred to her as the “Warden” always keeping them in line; they will remember her as a gifted problem solver and always being there to help a family member in need.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, NY
City
Camden, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden High School#State Route 69#Taberg N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy