Ranking the Top 25 running backs in college football in 2021

Green Bay Packers fans got their first look at quarterback Jordan Love on Saturday night, and he did not disappoint. Over a year ago, the Green Bay Packers traded up into the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The signal caller did not have the preseason last year to get in some snaps due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one year later, Love officially made his Packers debut at Lambeau Field.