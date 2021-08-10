25 Best Boneless Chicken Thigh Recipes That are Next-Level Good

Is there anything chicken can't do? The meat is so versatile that it can be made any way you like. You could fry up some chicken wings, make a dinner using a rotisserie chicken recipe, or try your hand at one of these delicious boneless chicken thigh recipes. We vote for the latter—because while other parts of the chicken are great, chicken thighs have a deep flavor and moistness that's harder to get with lean cuts like chicken breast. And if you're going with boneless chicken thighs, the prep work is already done!