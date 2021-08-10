Janie And Jack Taps Zhuri Nova James To Support Disney Princess-Inspired Campaign

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm watching a show on Netflix about people who board a flight that gets redirected, when they land it is almost 6 years later. A woman who had a husband on the flight, now has a lover and another woman confronts her about how she has to choose...And I am wondering why? Why can't she have two dudes? Tom hanks on that Island, gets rescued and Helen Hunt moved on...Why couldn't Helen Hunt have her new man and Tom Hanks, not just a kiss crying in the rain? These are improbable situations, that deserve this option in TV shows and movies, because this option should be fine and normal in society. Battle Star Galactica got it right with whatever astrological sign tribe had a Matriarch with multiple lovers. I'm a guy, I know plenty of gorgeous, intelligent strong wonderful woman, and if they so choose to have multiple lovers, I think those lovers should just be grateful and bask in the love? Right? Right.