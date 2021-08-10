Cancel
Janie And Jack Taps Zhuri Nova James To Support Disney Princess-Inspired Campaign

By Brooklyn White
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis release is sure to wake up your little one’s inner princess. Zhuri Nova James, LeBron and Savannah James‘ 6-year-old daughter, is kicking off a new campaign and collection from Janie and Jack, a kid’s clothing brand. The collection, which features 4 dresses and more limited edition pieces inspired by Disney Princesses, exemplifies the best qualities of beloved characters make up what it takes to be a princess.

