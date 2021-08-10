Cancel
Merchants Information Solutions and Private Communications Corporation Partner to Bring Patented Private Wifi VPN Encryption to SmartIDentity

 4 days ago

PHOENIX (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Merchants Information Solutions, Inc., a leading data breach risk management and identity theft solution provider and Private Communications Corporation have entered into a strategic alliance through which members of Merchants SmartIDentity suite of solutions have access to Private Communications Corporation Private WiFi cutting-edge VPN Encryption solution through an exclusive agreement.

