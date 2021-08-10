Serenade Foods recalls chicken products due to possible salmonella contamination
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Serenade Foods, a Milford, Ind. establishment, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday. FSIS issued a public health alert June 2, 2021, related to these products.The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on Feb. 24, 2021, and Feb. 25, 2021. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels]ocmonitor.com
Comments / 0