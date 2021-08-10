Cancel
There's No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 8 Hidden Maine Spots

Summer is when all things feel possible here in Maine. We can adventure, explore, and see the state in a way that’s not always possible when the weather is cold and there’s ice on the ground. What makes this season even better is that there are so many secret little places to explore in Maine. We’ve got lots of hidden nooks and crannies just waiting to be visited by those looking for more quiet. Start with the hidden spots on this list and then expand to your own favorites!

1. The Bold Coast Scenic Byway, Downeast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inqUg_0bNPECu800
VW Beetle / Flickr
This destination is actually more of a journey! Hop in the car and make your way from Millbridge all the way up the coast to Eastport. Or, do it the other way around. Either way, the trip should take about three hours and it will give you some of the best views in the state. You can learn more about it here .

2. Borestone Mountain Audubon Sanctuary, Guilford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2ill_0bNPECu800
ems18 / Flickr
If you love remote natural areas with plenty to explore, then you'll love the Borestone Mountain Audubon Sanctuary! A visit means access to one of Maine's oldest forests. In fact, it's been sitting here, uncut, since the 19th century. You'll also find three alpine ponds, plenty of open granite crags, and an incredible view of the surrounding area. You can visit year-round and even stay overnight at one of their lodges. Just be mindful of which trail you take, as many are quite advanced.

3. Birch Point State Park Beach, Owls Head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQWMX_0bNPECu800
Dennis P / TripAdvisor
This state park offers tons to do in the way of nature, but it also has a crescent-shaped beach that's perfect for relaxing with a good book. The surf here is small, making it great for kids. But there isn't a lot to do besides enjoying the great outdoors. We recommend visiting when you need some peace and quiet. It's one of the stops on our hidden beaches road trip, too! Read all about that here .

4. The Wire Bridge, New Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXJMS_0bNPECu800
mh2315fl / Flickr
Some may look at this recommendation and think it a weird addition to the list. But, those with a love of Maine and its small towns will recognize that this is a must-visit. The bridge is the oldest of its kind anywhere. In fact, it's so old that it pre-dates the town's records (though it's believed to have been built in 1866). You can learn more about this historic bridge here .

5. Rattlesnake Pool, near Fryeburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrpFm_0bNPECu800
Jeffrey Krisko / alltrails.com
One of our favorite things about Maine is the many unexpected beauties that lie waiting for us in surprising places. For instance, you might never know that there's a clear-blue swimming hole sitting in the middle of the woods, but here it is! And the hike to reach this natural pool is fairly simple, too. Check out how to find it by reading this article .

6. The Cliff Trail, Harpswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTrYG_0bNPECu800
pavdw / Flickr
Located just behind the Harpswell town hall building is a network of trails that we just love. The paths wind through the forest with fun views out over the water. Plan on spending all afternoon here to truly take in the best of what's available.

7. Merryspring Nature Center, Camden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XU318_0bNPECu800
Merryspring Nature Center / Facebook
We're lucky to have so many beautifully curated and manicured gardens to visit in Maine, but this one is a favorite. It's admittedly popular, but well-worth a visit regardless. With beautiful plants and events happening all the time, it's easy to find yourself here over and over again! You can learn more about Merryspring Nature Center here .

8. Vaughan Woods, Hallowell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slJse_0bNPECu800
pavdw / Flickr
This is a great example of a spot that's not too far from the center of town, but feels miles away. The nature preserve boasts a variety of different trails, each one offering something different. We love how much this place feels like a fairy tale! Learn more about it here .

What are some of your favorite hidden spots in Maine to visit? If you’re willing to share your secrets, let us know in the comments!

If you’re planning a trip to the state, we’ve got one piece of advice. Sources say August is the best time to visit Maine – here’s why !

