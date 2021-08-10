Page County Public Health, Hy-Vee offer youth COVID shot incentives
(Clarinda) -- Page County is teaming with local businesses to boost COVID-19 vaccinations in younger residents. Youth ages 12-to-19 attending school are encouraged to participate in a special incentive program. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erman says her agency joins Hy-Vee stores in Clarinda and Shenandoah in offering special gifts to individuals in that age group vaccinated at either location.www.kmaland.com
