Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

ADNOC to unlock new opportunities for blue ammonia in refining and petrochemicals

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 6 days ago

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) partnered with Fertiglobe for the sale of blue ammonia to Idemitsu in Japan, for use in its refining and petrochemicals operations. The sale builds upon recently announced joint efforts to enhance industrial cooperation between the UAE and Japan and support the development of new UAE-Japan blue ammonia supply chains and follows the first sale of UAE blue ammonia cargos to Itochu.

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adnoc#Ammonia#Refining#Adnoc#Idemitsu#Uae#58 42#Oci#Adq#Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryswfinstitute.org

Saudi Aramco Power Company Invests in Sudair One Solar PV Project

Saudi Aramco Power Company (SAPCO) is a unit of oil giant Saudi Aramco. Saudi Aramco Power acquired a 30% stake in the special purpose vehicle Sudair One Renewable Energy Company In addition, Riyadh-based ACWA Power will take a 35% stake in Sudair One Renewable Energy. Water & Electricity Holding Co. (Badeel) is taking a 35% stake in Sudair One Renewable Energy. Saudi Aramco is evaluating potential projects with partners to make investments in renewable energy projects.
Industryspglobal.com

Asia Petrochemicals: Key indicators Aug 16-20

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in China could continue to hamper logistics for petrochemical flows during the week of Aug. 16-20, market sources said, while the high cost for container shipping remains an issue for polymer shipments. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Bapco awards largest catalyst management agreement in its history to ART

Advanced Refining Technologies LLC (ART), the joint venture of US speciality chemicals and materials company W. R. Grace & Co. and US energy company Chevron, announced the award of an FCM agreement by state-owned Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco). The exclusive, 5-year agreement, which includes an option to renew for an additional five years, is valued at $240 million, the largest catalyst management agreement ever signed in Bapco’s history.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

ADNOC makes second ammonia sale to Japan

The ammonia will be produced from a facility in Ruwais, UAE. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and its Fertiglobe joint venture with Dutch fertiliser producer OCI said August 10 it agreed to sell blue ammonia to Japan. ADNOC sold the UAE's first cargo of blue ammonia to Itochu...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Egypt says carries out 5 petrochemical, refining projects worth 14 bln USD

CAIRO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek al-Molla said on Thursday that the oil sector has been carrying out five mega petrochemical and refining projects with investments estimated at 14 billion U.S. dollars. "The oil sector is implementing an integrated program to develop and modernize the petrochemical...
Businesshydrocarbonprocessing.com

Maire Tecnimont awarded petrochemical contract by Kazanorgsintez

Maire Tecnimont's subsidiaries Tecnimont Planung & Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and MT Russia LLC have been awarded by Kazanorgsintez PJSC (KOS) an EP contract for the execution of a Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)/ Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) plant, to be implemented inside the existing KOS facilities, located in Kazan, in Tatarstan (Russian Federation). KOS...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ADNOC sells first blue ammonia cargo to Japan's Itochu amid clean energy push

ADNOC has agreement with Japan to supply it with blue ammonia. ADNOC, two partners to develop 1 mil mt/year blue ammonia project. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has sold its first blue ammonia cargo to Japan's Itochu to be used in fertilizer production as the UAE's biggest energy company bolsters its clean energy push and enhances its ties with one of its top customers.
AgricultureICIS Chemical Business

Indian conglomerate Adani Group to diversify into petrochemicals

MUMBAI (ICIS)--India’s Adani Enterprises Ltd has incorporated a wholly-owned petrochemicals subsidiary to mark its foray into the business. The subsidiary called Adani Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) will “carry on business of setting up refineries, petrochemicals complexes, specialty chemicals units, hydrogen and related chemical plants and other such similar units,” Adani in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) over the weekend.
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical selects Lupotech T technology

Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Co. will use again LyondellBasell Lupotech T high-pressure polyethylene technology at their facility located in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, P.R. of China. The process technology will be used for a 200 KTA ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer (EVA) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) line to produce EVA products with...
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Offshore Wind Energy Market Emerging Growth Rate, Application and Forecasts 2021-2031

InsightSLICE research on "Offshore Wind Energy Market By Component, Location, Installation, Capacity, Application and Geography- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031″ gives bits of knowledge on key turns of events, business systems, research and improvement exercises, inventory network examination, cutthroat scene, and market share research. Global Offshore Wind Energy...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Refiner Boosts Battery Bet

(Bloomberg) -- Phillips 66, one of the largest U.S. oil refiners, is expanding its involvement in the fast-growing world of battery technology as the company predicts that gasoline demand has already peaked amid the energy transition. Phillips 66 said Monday in a statement it will buy a 16% stake in...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Bangladesh seeks EPC for 68 MW solar park

The bid, which includes the construction of a 15km 132 kV double circuit transmission line with substation bay extension, has been launched by the Bangladesh China Renewable Energy Company Ltd (BCPCL), a joint venture between Bangladesh’s North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and the China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC).
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Solar Water Heater Market to Cross $6.7 Billion by 2027

Surge in demand for water heating systems in isolated and rural areas is anticipated to propel the market growth. Small-scale solar water heaters are predominately used in rural areas due to low cost and high efficiency in various climate conditions. For instance, China has around 5,000 small & medium-scale solar water heater manufacturers and most of them serve in the rural areas. In addition, substantial government support in terms of rebate and energy schemes is expected to further attract new customers, thereby enhancing the market growth.
Businesshydrocarbonprocessing.com

KBR awarded ethylene technology contract for olefins complex

KBR has been awarded a technology licensing contract by Hyundai Engineering and Técnicas Reunidas for PKN ORLEN’s Petrochemical Development Program in Plock, Poland. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology license, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for its leading ethylene technology, Selective Cracking Optimum Recovery (SCORE™), for PKN ORLEN’s Olefins Complex III Project. This is Europe’s largest petrochemical project in 20 years.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Fire put out at Iranian petrochemicals plant - reports

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a storage tank in a petrochemicals plant on Iran’s Gulf island of Kharg on Tuesday, but the blaze was brought under control and there were no casualties, the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency reported. “Fortunately, this accident did not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy