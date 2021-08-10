Cancel
Winchester, OH

Wanda Grace (Hord) Swearingen

Posted by 
People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago
Wanda Grace (Hord) Swearingen, 85 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Clermont Mercy Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio. Wanda was born in Tollesboro, Kentucky, on January 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Ardath and Hattie (Reeder) Hord. After graduating from Winchester High School in 1954, Wanda worked as a telephone operator in Winchester. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Swearingen, who died on February 15, 2001; two brothers, Verian Elmo Hord and Paul Hord; and a sister, Ruth Sheffield. Wanda is survived by her son, Kenneth “Butch” (Pamela) Swearingen, of West Union; and by two daughters, Joni (Ray) Hesler, of Winchester; and Debbie (Dennis) Baker, of Seaman; as well as her sister, Vera Faye Colliver, of Winchester; and her sister-in-law, Sue Hord, of Seaman. Wanda will be missed by her four grandchildren, Randy (Angie) Hesler, Rick (Betsy) Hesler, Amanda (Jeremy) Smart, and Ryan (Courtney) Hesler; and her twelve great-grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 am, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, with Hannum Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.

