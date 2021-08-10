Cancel
Computers

AMD Radeon Pro W6600 Review: RDNA 2 Pro-Vis GPU For Less

By Marco Chiappetta
Hot Hardware
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbargos lifted on Radeon RX 6600 XT reviews this morning, but that mainstream gaming GPU isn’t the only one AMD is pushing out the door today. The Radeon Pro W6600, which was announced back in early June alongside the more powerful Radeon Pro W6800, is also launching today. As its name implies, the Radeon Pro W6600, like its gaming-class Radeon RX 6600 XT counterpart, is a professional workstation GPU that targets more mainstream price points and performance levels than the W6800. The Radeon Pro W6600’s feature set is right in-line with higher-end RDNA 2-based offerings, however, and includes ISV certifications for many of the most popular professional design and content creation applications currently available.

