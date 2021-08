How to compare multiple selected categories in Power BI without duplicating tables, slicers or visuals. For conducting proper reporting, it’s often required to dynamically compare one or more categories against each other based on the current filter context. The easiest way to achieve this in Power BI is to simply use the slicer visual together with any other visualization type providing a category/column field where you can drag in the relevant information. Another way to achieve such a comparison even across visualizations is to duplicate all the required visualizations including slicers and change how they interact with each other. For instance, you can have two slicers whereas each of them only filters a certain set of visualizations in your report page. You can also use one and the same visualization providing two slicers without having overlapping items, see here.