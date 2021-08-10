Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate approves $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote Tuesday, the Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan via a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans. The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden's “Build Back Better” priorities, now headed to the House. A sizable number of lawmakers showed they were willing to set aside partisan pressures, eager to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and the public works systems that underpin much of American life.

