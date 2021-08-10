Cancel
Agriculture

Mexico agrees to resume pork shipments from Smithfield plant in U.S.

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mexico is allowing a Smithfield Foods' hog plant in North Carolina, the world's biggest, to resume shipments of pork products after blocking them two months ago over quality concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Smithfield's plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, is allowed...

